I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 981.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of I-Mab worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after buying an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

IMAB opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.75.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

