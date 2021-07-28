IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 5.3% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. 239,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,971,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

