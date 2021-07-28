IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) received a C$3.25 target price from research analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.70.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

