IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX stock traded down $7.94 on Wednesday, reaching $218.31. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,291. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

