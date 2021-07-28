IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

IMAX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

