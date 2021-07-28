IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IMAX shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $961.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.