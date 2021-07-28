Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

