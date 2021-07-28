Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.26. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.69.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

