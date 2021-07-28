Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.26 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
