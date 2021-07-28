Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.26 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

