Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
Indiva Company Profile
