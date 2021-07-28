Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

