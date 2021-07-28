Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ICHBF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

