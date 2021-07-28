Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ICHBF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
