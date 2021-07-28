(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

