Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INE. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.93.

Shares of INE traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.46. 316,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -18.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.26.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

