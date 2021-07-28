Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises about 2.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 6.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

