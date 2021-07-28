Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.