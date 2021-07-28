Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases 7,273 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes purchased 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Simon Hayes purchased 7,347 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

FGT stock opened at GBX 903 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 921 ($12.03).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.