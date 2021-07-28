Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,153.79.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

