Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,153.79.
Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.98.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
