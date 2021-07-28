Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 582 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. 1,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

