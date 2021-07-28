Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 582 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. 1,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
