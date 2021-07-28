Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 578 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00.

CRM stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

