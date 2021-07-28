Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.