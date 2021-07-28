Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Down 8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 428,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,592,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

