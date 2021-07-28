Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

