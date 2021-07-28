Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

IFP stock opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.50. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

