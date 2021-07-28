Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.50. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

