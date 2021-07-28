International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.