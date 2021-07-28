Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,793 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.06% of Intersect ENT worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

