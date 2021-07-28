Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

