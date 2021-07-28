Intrust Bank NA Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $247.53. 320,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $482.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

