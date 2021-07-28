Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $3,872,909.04 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $975.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $896.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

