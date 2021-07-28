Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,028. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10.

