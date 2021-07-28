Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.