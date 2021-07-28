Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
