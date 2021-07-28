Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 120466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

