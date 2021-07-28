Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 120466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
