Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSCC stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $111.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
