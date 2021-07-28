Investec Downgrades Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) to Hold

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.39 price objective on the stock.

UEHPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.