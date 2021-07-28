Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Halma (HLMAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS: HLMAF) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

7/15/2021 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

7/6/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

7/3/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

6/25/2021 – Halma had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/14/2021 – Halma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/11/2021 – Halma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/2/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.74. Halma plc has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.