Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SEB Equity Research lowered Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Investor AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

