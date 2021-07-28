Investors Purchase Large Volume of HUYA Put Options (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,959 put options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the typical volume of 896 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 152,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,571. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

