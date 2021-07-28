Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head to Head Review

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|$177.99 million
|6.68
|$5.08 million
|$3.78
|23.78
|Regency Centers
|$1.02 billion
|10.80
|$44.89 million
|$2.95
|21.90
Profitability
This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|3.65%
|1.13%
|0.45%
|Regency Centers
|15.03%
|2.74%
|1.52%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Regency Centers
|0
|7
|6
|0
|2.46
Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus price target of $83.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
73.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.
Risk & Volatility
Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Regency Centers beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Investors Real Estate Trust
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.
