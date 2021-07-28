Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSOF opened at $46.30 on Monday. Ipsos has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

