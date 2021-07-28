iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $27,339,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

