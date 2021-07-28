ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Down 3.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 11,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,759,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

IS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

