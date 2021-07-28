Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

