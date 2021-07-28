iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

AIA traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

