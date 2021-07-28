iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 61,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

