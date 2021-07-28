iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,734. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.36.

