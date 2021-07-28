iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. 8,409,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.