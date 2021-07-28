iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. 8,409,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.