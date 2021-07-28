iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Intrust Bank NA’s 7th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 2,178,219 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

