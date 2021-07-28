iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

