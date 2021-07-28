iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 214.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.