Isiklar Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $426,406.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $426,406.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

